Infosys and Siemens are further expanding their collaboration to expedite digital learning initiatives using generative AI.
The partnership aims to provide to personalised learning experiences and upskilling opportunities to more than 250,000 Siemens employees worldwide.
The initiative will leverage Infosys Topaz and Infosys Wingspan to enrich Siemens’ digital learning platform, My Learning World.
The My Learning World platform will utilise Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Wingspan, an AI-powered enterprise learning experience platform.
Key features of the enhanced learning solution include an AI-powered knowledge assistant, AI-assisted content authoring, and an AI chatbot for real-time learner support. A virtual tutor further enhances learning with content summaries, translations, and style selection.
The platform currently serves 216,000 active users with access to more than 178,000 learning materials.
The platform extends to Siemens’ factories, benefiting 27,000 shopfloor employees. Additionally, 65,000 users actively engage with the My Skills feature for skill-based learning.
My Skills empowers employees to manage their professional development through a skill-based framework.
In addition, the partners are developing a new customer-facing platform based on Wingspan, offering more than 300 technical courses to approximately 50,000 external participants, including system integrators within the Siemens ecosystem.
Siemens AG Global head of Learning and Growth Jenny Lin said: “A thriving learning and growth environment is essential for Siemens to maintain our competitive edge and foster innovation. By providing our people with the tools, resources, and support they need to continuously develop their skills, we empower our people to meet the challenges of the future.
“Infosys’ expertise in digital transformation and AI is very valuable in creating a more engaging and effective learning experience for everyone. By leveraging GenAI on Siemens’ digital learning platform we can foster a culture of lifelong learning and empower our teams to reach their full potential.”
In October 2024, Infosys has expanded its partnership with Meta to advance generative AI innovation, utilizing the technology company’s open-source Llama stack.