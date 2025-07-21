Infosys became a strategic partner for Telstra International. Credit: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com.

Indian IT company Infosys has expanded its partnership with Australian telecommunications and technology company Telstra.

Under the expanded collaboration, Infosys will become a strategic partner for Telstra International, the global division of Telstra. The partnership will seek to unlock new opportunities, foster innovation, and support Telstra’s ‘Connected Future 30’ strategy.

Telstra International CEO Roary Stasko said: “We are strengthening our core connectivity capabilities and accelerating transformation across the entire value chain for our customers.

“As we double down on connectivity, this collaboration with Infosys will enable us to deliver more intelligent and responsive services, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technological change while consistently delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

The partnership will also aim to improve operational efficiency and streamline Telstra International’s processes to provide value-added solutions to customers.

Infosys will implement an AI-centric approach to modernise and optimise essential systems, which is expected to boost connectivity, stimulate business growth, and expedite AI adoption.

Infosys Global Markets EVP and industry head Raja Shah said: “In today’s rapidly evolving telecom landscape, agility and efficiency are paramount. Infosys is delighted to support Telstra International in its transformation journey, leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Infosys.

“This collaboration further underscores our commitment to deliver new-age enterprise solutions that will help Telstra International accelerate innovation and drive operational resilience.”

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Infosys specialises in providing digital and consulting services. According to its website, the company serves clients in more than 59 countries.

In May 2025, Infosys acquired Australian cybersecurity services specialist The Missing Link. The acquisition strengthened the company’s presence in the Australian market.