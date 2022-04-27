International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity declines 19.9% in March 2022

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring declined 19.9% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.64% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 51.14% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 3.64% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 83.99% in March 2022, and a 58.38% drop over February 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 6.02% in March 2022, and registered a decline of 42.95%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.83% in March 2022, a 38.4% drop from February 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 53.79% share, which marked a 69.3% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 27.22%, registering a 9.36% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.08% share and a 5.1% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 6.85% and a month-on-month increase of 2.99%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.06%, registering a 36% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 41.09% share in March 2022, a 75.08% decline over February 2022. US featured next with a 22.86% share, down 9.55% over the previous month. Brazil recorded a 5.13% share, an increase of 17.42% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.41%, down by 45.72% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.16% share, a decline of 72.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.26% share, down 5.41% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.67%.