This collaboration aligns with Japan’s government-backed strategy to expand its quantum computing ecosystem, aiming for ten million domestic users by 2030. Credit: Phonlamai Photo/Shutterstock.com.

Finland-based IQM Quantum Computers has entered into a distribution agreement with TOYO to advance quantum computing in Japan.

Under the agreement, TOYO will market and sell the IQM Spark, a 5-qubit system. The IQM Radiance, which ranges from 20-qubit to 150-qubit systems, will also be sold, targeting universities, research institutions, and enterprises.

This collaboration aligns with Japan’s government-backed strategy to expand its quantum computing ecosystem, aiming for ten million domestic users by 2030.

IQM co-CEO Mikko Välimäki said: “Japan has become one of the major countries in quantum computing and our partnership with TOYO, a company with a proven track record of serving the Japanese industries with technological solutions, signals our strong commitment to providing our market-leading full stack quantum computers and advance the practical application of quantum computing across various industries.”

TOYO aims to diversify its business through this partnership by establishing a dedicated quantum technology unit by the end of this year. The company plans to explore new fields of quantum application and develop use cases while promoting educational initiatives using actual quantum systems.

Based in Japan, TOYO specialises in advanced measurement solutions across sectors like sustainable energy and autonomous vehicles.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

TOYO president and CEO Toshiya Kohno said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone, highlighting the strong commitment from both companies and the close alignment between IQM’s technological focus areas and TOYO’s business domains.

“By leveraging our collective strengths, we will accelerate the deployment of quantum computers at universities, research institutions, and companies across Japan. Together, we will also nurture the quantum specialists and drive the social implementation of quantum technologies in Japan.”

IQM had previously collaborated with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology to support technological development.

Globally, IQM has delivered on-premises quantum computers, with installations in South Korea, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland. The company provides full-stack superconducting quantum computers and a cloud platform for various high-performance computing centres and research labs worldwide.

In May 2025, IQM signed an agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre in Finland. Under this agreement, IQM will deliver a 150-qubit and a 300-qubit quantum computer, which will be integrated with the Finnish high-performance computing infrastructure.

These systems are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

The 300-qubit system is designed to support quantum error correction experiments, which are crucial for developing fault-tolerant quantum computing. This advancement is expected to facilitate research into algorithms that include techniques such as circuit knitting.