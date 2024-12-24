The European Commission has signed a concession contract for IRIS², the European satellite constellation announced two years ago, which will oversee the development, deployment, and operation of a network of secure, multi-orbital satellites.

IRIS², standing for Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite, will consist of approximately 290 low- and medium-Earth orbit satellites. The first launch is expected by 2029, with the system promised to be operational by 2031. Due to technological advances, the system is claimed to be equivalent to 1,000 satellites. Additionally, there are plans for ten or more satellites intended for “LEO Low” to support future technologies.

The satellite network will provide internet connectivity in addition to military applications, a feature that has demonstrated its advantages through Starlink’s military uses by the Ukrainian army.

Europe’s Starlink?

While some compare IRIS² to SpaceX’s Starlink, its emphasis on secure, encrypted communications and military applications aligns it more closely with SpaceX’s Starshield, which offers additional capabilities such as object tracking and early missile warning. This focus was partly why Germany criticised the system in 2022, arguing that it prioritised government applications over providing internet access for all. Germany also expressed concerns about the project’s costs, describing them as “exorbitant” after they rose to €10.6bn, nearly double the initially projected €6bn.

The project’s contract is managed by the SpaceRISE consortium, the sole bidder, tasked with building and managing the network. The consortium of SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat, is supported by a team of European subcontractors, including Thales Alenia Space, OHB, Airbus Defense and Space, Deutsche Telekom, and Orange, among others.

Of the €10.6bn project cost, the EU will contribute €6bn, the European Space Agency will provide €550m, and €4.1bn will be funded by the three consortium companies (SES, Eutelsat, and Hispasat) for the privilege of deploying and operating the system commercially for 12 years.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Why now?

Elon Musk’s political influence and proximity to Donald Trump have probably accelerated the need for a Starlink alternative. This urgency, compounded by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, hastened developments, though the need for a non-US system was inevitable. Legislation for IRIS² was published in 2022.

In a way, this situation mirrors the development of satellite-based radio navigation systems. The global positioning system (GPS) is American, prompting Europe to develop its own system, Galileo, for “European independence.” Similarly, Russia has GLONASS, and China has BeiDou. No superpower wants to rely on another’s system if they can avoid it, ally or not.

Likewise, the deployment of LEO and vLEO systems is becoming more segmented by country as the demand for sovereign satellite communication systems, whether for military or connectivity purposes, grows. Countries such as Taiwan, Russia, and China are pursuing similar initiatives, suggesting we can expect more launches in the near future.