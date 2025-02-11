Musk and Altman have been engaged in a longstanding feud following Musk’s departure from OpenAI. Photo credit: Shutterstock

On 11 February, reports emerged that Elon Musk and a consortium of investors made an unsolicited offer of $97.4bn to acquire OpenAI, continuing a longstanding feud between Musk and OpenAI founder Sam Altman.

Altman responded with a counter offer to buy Musk’s X platform in a public post on X that read: “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74bn if you want.”

Parsing Musk’s motivation is often times challenging. His offer to acquire OpenAI could simply be viewed as a battle of the big AI egos in the context of a longstanding feud between Musk and Altman. Both were founding member of OpenAI in 2015, then a nonprofit, open-source organisation focused on ensuring AI advancements for the benefit everyone.

When it became clear that a path to AGI (the point at which machines surpass human intelligence) would require the sums of investments unavailable to a nonprofit, OpenAI forked into part foundation, part business. At this point, a disgruntled Musk left the organisation altogether.

The mercurial Musk has notoriously taken things to heart. His omission from Biden’s White House gathering of US auto makers in August 2021 to discuss the transition to electric vehicles set him on an anti-Biden path. And Musk’s lack of control over the organisation he co-founded, similarly, soured his relationship with both OpenAI and Altman.

More recently, Musk’s reaction to President Trump’s announcement of the $450bn Stargate AI project, which involved OpenAI, was telling. “They don’t actually have the money,” he said goading Sam Altman as he referred to the company’s announced contribution to the project.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

But rather than an ongoing battle to dominate AI, Musk may argue that his proposed acquisition of OpenAI is his bid, characteristically as humanity’s saviour, to ensure that AI development should not be a for-profit endeavour. Or at the very least, it should not require the trillions of dollars of investment that current wisdom implied before Chinese upstart DeepSeek, released on 20 January this year, unseated such a premise.

While the giants of US AI continue to spar, competition risk from elsewhere intensifies. The dominance of the US in the global AI race will persist, thanks to significant investments, said GlobalData principal analyst Isabel Al-Dhahir. “However, China has proven to be more advanced in this field than predicted,” said Al-Dhahir referring to DeepSeek’s runaway success which saw the app rise to the top of Apple’s app store.

Musk’s antagonistic relationship with OpenAI demonstrates the ideological chasm that emerged between those wedded to the development of open source AI including Meta, X and Mistral AI, and those developing closed models such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic.

The recent release of DeepSeek, an open-source and open-weight AI platform, promotes the democratisation of AI, according to Al Dhahir. “This development will put pressure on AI companies like OpenAI to adopt an open-source approach to remain competitive,” she said.

It is doubtful that OpenAI could ever return to its full nonprofit status. But an open-source nonprofit would see the organisation remain true to its founding ideals of ensuring that large corporations could not hijack AI development and decide its path for humanity based around their best interests. Or so the story goes.