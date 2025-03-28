ISN provides a software platform, ISNetworld, designed to assist businesses in managing third-party contractor and supplier relationships. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

ISN Software, a compliance tech firm, is exploring a potential sale that could value the company at $6bn or more, including debt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Backed by American alternative investment management company Blackstone, the Dallas-based company is said to be in discussions with investment banks about selling all or part of the business.

People familiar with the development told the publication that the transaction is anticipated to occur some time in 2025.

Deliberations are said to be still in the preliminary stages with no certainty that ISN will proceed with a deal.

ISN was valued at $2bn during Blackstone’s minority investment in 2020.

Founded in 2001, ISN specialises in contractor and supplier management on a global scale.

The company is controlled by William Addy, executive chair Joseph Eastin, and CEO Brian Callahan.

ISN provides a software platform, ISNetworld, designed to assist businesses in managing third-party contractor and supplier relationships.

The subscription-based platform offers data-driven insights and tools to help companies address risks related to supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, sustainability, and training requirements.

ISNetworld is utilised by companies such as Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, and Cisco Systems, to assess contractors against various standards.

ISN has offices in Los Angeles, Midland, New York, Calgary, Montréal, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Perth, Sydney, and Auckland, providing support and training to customers in more than 85 countries.

In October 2024, Blackstone announced plans to channel a €7.5bn ($8.2bn) investment into the development of data centres in Aragon, Spain.