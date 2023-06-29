The number of jobs in the cloud automation space has dramatically increased. Credit: TJLStock.

The number of jobs in the cloud automation space has increased six times over the last two years, Charlotte Dunlap, research director at GlobalData said in an episode from podcast series Instant Insights.

Vendors are revamping their training and certification programmes in response to a global skills shortage.

Dunlap joined principal analyst at Global Data, Amy DeCarlo, to assess the impact that digital transformation has had on the job market.

While the advent of generative AI has enabled the bridging of the skills gap around coding, with popular chatbot ChatGPT helping write baseline code, cybersecurity concerns have meant organisations have needed to offer their staff training.

“There has been a concern, generally speaking, at a high level of the use of AI by bad actors…that are accidental,” DeCarlo pointed out.

Both Dunlap and DeCarlo have seen a wave of vendors revamp their training and certification programs. Dunlap explains that vendors recognise that “not everybody has a computer science or data science degree”.

DeCarlo and Dunlap have worked on a report that found some top training programmes included: Google Cloud Skills Boost, Cisco’s DevNet and AWS training catalogue.

GlobalData’s job analytics database found that the top two skills mentioned by company hiring trends and company filings included Application LiveCycle management and Application platforms and containers.