Creator commerce platform, Kajabi, has released a generative AI (GenAI) Creator Studio tool in collaboration with Adobe Express, with future products in development to help online content businesses.
Creator Studio allows users to create multiple pieces of content from a single video, including social media posts, blog posts and email content.
As part of the partnership, Adobe Express’ video editing AI is included in Kajabi’s Creator Studio making it easier for creators to edit content in a smaller amount of time.
Kajabi first released a beta version of Creator Studio in May 2023 and stated that it has already helped create over 50,000 pieces of content.
According to Kajabi, Creator Studio can help content creators reduce their time spent on content creation by over 90% making it easier for them to build their online brand and presence.
Creator Studio has already helped create unique marketing materials for content creators by using clips from a creator’s video or online masterclass, making it easier for creators to build a wider audience and expand their outreach.
A 2023 survey by GlobalData found that 20% of businesses already had a moderate adoption rate of AI. In its executive briefing on AI, GlobalData reported that AI had significant potential to be used by businesses to create marketing material.