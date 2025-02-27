The new technology hub will assist companies in integrating their mission-critical operations with business applications. Credit: Kyndryl Inc.

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has established a new technology hub in Liverpool to bolster the digital transformation efforts of both UK and global clients.

The hub will be focus on driving AI and technology innovation within the Liverpool City Region, the company said.

Spearheaded by Kyndryl Consult, the technology hub will feature a Kyndryl Vital Studio, offering a co-creation experience for customers to address difficult business challenges.

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle said: “Kyndryl’s new technology hub in Liverpool is a clear example of how AI is already driving economic growth, delivering our plan for change by putting AI to work for communities across the country.

“This investment is a resounding vote of confidence in our world-leading AI sector and the new blueprint for the technology we’re delivering.”

The designer-led environment is expected to foster open collaboration and is anticipated to generate up to 1,000 jobs over the next three years.

Kyndryl Consult’s advisory services will support businesses to adopt and implement AI, software, platform engineering solutions, and other emerging technologies.

The Liverpool technology hub will leverage Kyndryl’s infrastructure expertise to assist companies in integrating their mission-critical operations with business applications.

Furthermore, Kyndryl will broaden its collaboration with The Very Group, a Liverpool-based digital retail conglomerate, and a new multiyear agreement will focus on boosting the retailer’s digital prowess from end to end.

Kyndryl added that it “comprehensive” support in software and platform engineering will facilitate The Very Group in launching new products and refine the digital experience for customers.

In 2024, automotive manufacturer Stellantis partnered with Kyndryl to enhance its enterprise IT infrastructure.

This multi-year collaboration aims to support Stellantis in developing infrastructure for data centre support, networking, and IT support across its offices in Europe, the US, and South America.