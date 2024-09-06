The Labour government’s plan to give employees a right to request a compressed four-day week is fuelling a debate on how to ensure a better work-life balance while maintaining productivity.

Given tight labour markets and a shortage of talent, calls for a four-day week will only grow louder. However, as the government maintains it cannot force employers to adopt the model, it will be up to businesses to decide whether they will embrace it and what the best way to implement it would be.

Compressing or reducing working hours?

The four-day model could now find legitimacy in the UK under the new government’s proposal to let people compress their contracted hours into a shorter working week. Employees already have the right to request flexible working, provided that they handle the requests in a ‘reasonable manner’, and employers can turn them down ‘if they have a good business reason for doing so’.

While the government’s plan explicitly refers to workers’ right to request a four-day week, it only allows workers to compress their working hours into four days rather than five, but not to reduce them. This looks like a rebranded version of the four-day week: instead of working fewer hours for the same pay, companies could allow more flexibility in scheduling so that staff work four 10-hour days and then have three days off.

However, advocates maintain that reducing rather than compressing overall working hours, while keeping the same level of productivity, is crucial for a better work-life balance.

What is the evidence for the four-day week so far?

Since the pandemic, several pilot projects have been launched to measure the impact on productivity. The practice is intended to support a positive work-life balance, giving employees more leisure time without paying them any less.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In June 2022, more than 3,300 workers at 70 UK companies began the world’s biggest four-day trial. The pilot ran for six months and was based on the 100:80:100 model: 100% of pay for 80% of the time in exchange for a commitment to maintaining 100% productivity.

Of the 61 companies that participated in the pilot, 18 plan to maintain the four-day working week permanently. A further 38 planned to continue with the trial. A 2023 poll by the Four-Day Week Campaign found the majority of the public (58%) expected it to become the normal way of working in the UK by 2030.

Drawing conclusions from the four-day week trials is difficult

However, drawing broad conclusions from the trials is difficult, as they involve a self-selected group of companies, with more than three-quarters having fewer than 50 employees. It is also challenging to measure productivity in white-collar work.

Earlier in 2024, Morrisons slashed the four-day week for its head office following complaints. Staff had to work some Saturdays to make the system work, which resulted in dissatisfaction.

In July, Asda followed suit in scrapping the trial, after staff complained about longer shifts.

It’s clear that change is coming, but what that will look like is still unclear, and only time will tell whether Labour’s diet version of the four-day week is the best solution.