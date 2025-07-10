Yaccarino joined X as CEO in May 2023. Credit: Hamara / Shutterstock.com.

Linda Yaccarino announced her resignation as CEO of Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, concluding her two-year tenure.

Yaccarino’s resignation had been anticipated for more than a week, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News.

“When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” Yaccarino said in a post on X. “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

However, she did not provide a specific reason for stepping down.

Musk responded to the post as saying, “Thank you for your contributions.”

Her resignation follows a day after Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, generated controversy by making inappropriate comments.

Grok, developed by Musk’s AI startup xAI, was integrated with X in March 2025, valuing the AI firm at $80bn and the social media entity at $33bn.

Yaccarino joined X as CEO in May 2023, following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44bn.

Prior to her role at X, she was instrumental in leading NBCUniversal’s global advertising operations.

Her responsibilities at X included managing business operations and addressing advertisers’ concerns amidst significant changes to the platform’s safety and content moderation policies.

During her leadership, X launched several initiatives to evolve into the “Everything App” Musk envisioned.

These included collaborations with Visa for direct payment solutions and the introduction of a smart TV app. The company was also considering the introduction of an X credit or debit card.

Yaccarino’s departure comes amid ongoing issues in Musk’s business portfolio, including declining sales at Tesla and controversies related to AI technologies.

In February 2025, Canada’s privacy watchdog initiated a probe into X for potential breaches in AI training data usage.

Tesla is experiencing its own executive turnover. Recent departures include Omead Afshar, a close associate of Musk, and North America HR Director Jenna Ferrua, Reuters reported.