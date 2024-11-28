The IT services market in Australia is highly competitive with many global and regional players having a significant presence.

While major systems integrators and consultancy companies tend to focus large enterprises and multinational corporations, there are still plenty of room for other services providers to take a slice of the market. Logicalis Australia, for example, has been successful in targeting mid-sized companies such as Western Sydney University, Village Roadshow, and Webje, as well as local/state government organisations such as Shoalhaven City Council and Victoria Department of Health and Human Services.

The company competes as a managed services provider with a strong focus on four main areas: collaboration, connectivity, cloud, and security. This focus has enabled the company to develop deep expertise and strong partnerships in these domains.

Partners for Logicalis Australia

Cisco and Microsoft have been the most important partners for Logicalis underpinning the four main services areas. The company has credentials with these two vendors. For Microsoft, Logicalis has 13 specialisations, more than 1,700 certifications and five solution partner designations (digital and app innovation, data and AI, modern work, security, and infrastructure).

The company is also awarded the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider certification.

For Cisco, the company is one of six Cisco Global Gold Partners, with 250 active certifications. In November 2024, the company became the first global Cisco partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a managed service. The company also has a broader set of technology partners to meet customer needs including Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks for SD-WAN/SASE capabilities apart from Cisco; and Dell Technologies for end user computing and data center infrastructure solutions. Other partners include Atlassian, Commvault, Ivanti, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Tenable, and more.

Logicalis Australia is also driving differentiation through Logicalis Digital Fabric Platform, which was first introduced in April 2023. The platform provides customers with insights into the performance of their digital ecosystem across five areas including:

Availability that measures the uptime of the managed solution. This includes real-time monitoring of capacity issues, predictive analytics, visibility into traffic utilisation, and continuous monitoring of systems to prevent malicious attacks.

Security and compliance, which includes automated procedures to identify and resolve policy violations, ensuring systems are up to date and compliant.

Economics, which includes monitoring spending and recommendations to increase adoption and remove services no longer needed.

User experience, which includes simulating and synthesising user transactions and interactions as well as generating predictive analysis for proactive experience improvement.

Environment, which includes recommendations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimise waste, and/or reduce energy density as well as real-time monitoring of power and capacity utilisation to identify energy density.

The platform provides an overall health score, which serves as a benchmarking tool to give customers an indication of how they are positioned against similar organisations within their industry.

The need for external partners

With the IT environment getting more complex, IT teams need better tools to understand their environment and improve user experience. Many mid-sized companies do not have extensive IT resources and expertise and will require external partners to help them manage/co-manage their IT systems. Services providers who are able to address their business challenges will thrive, particularly as mid-sized companies are also going through digital transformation and will work with partners they trust.

While Logicalis is well-positioned in Australia, it faces many competitors too. There are many managed services providers such as Brennan IT, Ethan Group, Nexon, and Orro Group, and specialist companies like CyberCX for cybersecurity, Cevo for Amazon Web Services-based solutions, and Engage Squared for Microsoft-based solutions, that are engaging the mid-market.

Each competitor will need to differentiate based on their expertise, partnerships, knowledge of customer business, and intellectual property.