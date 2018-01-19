Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Becoming a Hollywood star is hard. Actors have to be working at the top of their game, but, arguably more importantly, they need to be seen by “The Right People”.

Often “The Right People” means the right casting agents. But finding those agents, and showcasing your work can be a serious challenge.

Thankfully, a new event coming to London for the first time at the beginning of February looks set to open doors for thus far unknown actors.

Meals 4 Monologues

For the first time in the UK, the Casting Society Of America‘s European branch is hosting Meals 4 Monologues. This event has already gained popularity in Los Angeles where the Casting Society Of America is based but it has, until now, never come across the pond.

The concept of the casting session is simple. Actors bring food and toiletries to donate and in return, they are invited to perform a 1-2 minute monologue in front of some of the Casting Society Of America’s most eligible casting directors.

The inaugural UK Meals 4 Monologues event will be held on Saturday 3rd February between 10am-5pm.

It will be part of the 2018 Surviving Actors conference at Radisson Blu Hotel, 22 Portman Square, London, W1H 7BG, which is free to attend but tickets must be booked; guests can do so here. The Camden Food Bank will be the recipient of donations.

What donations are needed?

The Camden Food Bank is taking all kinds of donations of food and toiletries.

A typical food parcel includes Cereal, soup, pasta, rice, pasta sauce, beans, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, and biscuits so those are all items that are worth donating. In addition, toiletries including deodorant, shower gel, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products are always necessary.

In addition, Camden Food Bank has named some products that they specifically need:

UHT Milk (1 litre)

Granulated Sugar (500G and 1kg)

Toilet rolls (four packs and nine packs)

Laundry Powder

Deodorant

Tinned Meat (Fray Bentos Pies, Corned Beef, etc.)

Tins of Tuna (120G TINS)

Cooking Oil (250ml OR 500ml)

Washing Up Liquid

Juice Cartons (1 litre)

Who will actors be auditioning for?

A rotating panel of casting directors will watch the monologues. Actors will need to prepare a one to two minute contemporary monologue along with a headshot and/or resume.

So far, the following casting directors are due to attend:

Nancy Bishop (President of the European CSA branch, worked on The Avengers, Snowpiercer, and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol)

Gary Davy (Worked on The Woman In White, Britannia, and Strike Back)

Carol Dudley (Worked on Moonlighting, The Josephine Baker Story, and Amerika)

Kristina Erdely (Worked on Blood Drive, The Royals, and The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared)

Amy Hubbard (Worked on Lord Of The Rings series, Mortal Engines, and Little Women)

Victor Jenkins (Worked on Broadchurch, Humans, and Episodes)

Manuel Puro (Worked on The Machine, Moon, and Hellboy II: The Golden Army)

Gillian Hawser (Worked on What Happened To Monday, The Way Back, and Echelon Conspiracy)

Safe to say, the opportunity to audition in front of these casting directors is an opportunity that money can’t buy! A few tins of food might become the first step on the path to an Academy Award for a few talented actors!