Meta has signed an agreement with Midjourney to license generative AI lab’s “aesthetic technology” for the future models and products of the social media company.

This technical partnership will link the research teams of both companies, according to Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer.

The move is part of Meta’s strategy to enhance visual quality in its offerings.

Midjourney, known for generating images from text prompts, licenses its tools to users via a subscription model.

“We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney,” stated Wang in a post on X.

Wang emphasised that Meta aims to deliver top-tier products by combining talent, a robust compute roadmap, and partnerships with industry leaders.

The incorporation of Midjourney’s image-generation capabilities could enable Meta to enhance creative tools for users and marketers, potentially reducing content production costs and increasing engagement, reported Reuters.

Midjourney’s founder David Holz noted on X that the company remains independent of outside investors and sees this partnership as aligned with its mission to bring creative tools to billions of Meta users.

This deal follows Meta’s recent hiring freeze within its AI division, ending a period of significant recruitment of AI researchers and engineers.

This decision represents a shift after months of hiring over 50 AI experts.

Last week, Meta has also finalised a significant agreement with Alphabet’s Google to utilise Google Cloud’s services over a six-year period.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram will commit to a minimum expenditure of $10bn over a six-year period to leverage Google Cloud’s servers and storage capabilities.