Muse Image was also intended for integration into Instagram Stories, offering over 30 new AI-powered effects. Credit: Algi Febri Sugita/Shutterstock.com.

Meta has discontinued its AI image generation feature, Muse Image, just days after its launch, following widespread criticism over privacy issues.

The tool allowed users to create images by referencing public Instagram accounts. However, its use prompted concerns from privacy advocates and industry groups, including a Hollywood union, reported Reuters.

Meta said: “Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference.

“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available.”

Meta’s Muse Image, described as its first image-generation model created by Meta Superintelligence Labs, had been made available through the Meta AI chatbot.

The feature allowed users to generate images based on written prompts or by using photos as inputs, with an option to edit images directly through sketches or annotations.

According to the Facebook and Instagram owner, the model was designed to handle complex image requests and offer direct in-chat editing, retaining memory of previous conversations for further modifications.

The company stated that Muse Image was also intended for integration into Instagram Stories, offering over 30 new AI-powered effects, and that users in selected locations could generate bespoke images in direct WhatsApp conversations with Meta AI.

Meta had indicated plans to expand the tool’s reach to Facebook and Messenger, and to make certain advanced functions available through its subscription services, while core image generation would remain free.

Further features included the ability to incorporate public Instagram profile images into generated visuals through an @-mention, as well as preset prompts and privacy options for users to prevent their content from being reused by the model.

Despite these planned developments, privacy concerns related to the automatic opt-in mechanism and the potential use of public content led to the decision to remove the feature.