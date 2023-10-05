Meta is releasing a range of new AI tools Credit: Shutterstock / Ascannio

Meta is rolling out generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools for advertisers, marking the social media giant’s first leap into incorporating generative AI into its image and text creation tools.

The release of GenAI tools geared towards advertisers follows the Meta Connect developer event last week (27 Sept), which saw the company showcase a range of other GenAI products, including AI-powered smart glasses.

Meta’s push to release a host of GenAI products hammers home CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s belief that AI is helping to boost the company’s revenue.

On an earnings call in April, Zuckerberg said: “(Generative AI) is going to also help create more engaging experiences, which should create more engagement.”

“And that by itself creates more opportunities for advertisers,” he added.

One of the three new advertising AI features allows advertisers to implement new backgrounds into their product images. Meta noted that this is similar to its consumer-facing tool Backdrop, which allows users to change the background of their image through written prompts. This new tool, however, will instead be “simple backgrounds with colors and patterns,” Meta said.

The second AI-powered feature is called image expansion and aids advertisers in adjusting assets to fit different aspect ratios across both Feed and Reels.

The third feature is all about text variation. Meta said the AI-powered tool is able to generate up to six different variations of the advertisers original copy. These different variations can be shown to different groups of people in order to see which one is drawing in better engagement.

Meta selected several advertisers to test these tools in May in what they called a “testing playground”. The full scope of these generative AI tools will be available for all advertisers in Meta’s Ad Manager next year.

According to GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence AI in Media Report: “AI can also help companies reduce costs and production times by replacing human artists and the need to travel to different locations through image generation while ensuring quality.”

“Generative AI can increase advertising revenues by helping companies to create better targeted, customized, and contextual adverts,” the report stated.

The news follows Meta’s announcement last week that AI-powered business messaging tools are being added to Messenger and WhatsApp. This new addition will add to the company’s growing portfolio of AI products, including its “Llama 2” large language model and its AI chatbot Meta AI, a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.