Food and consumer goods (FCG) companies will face mounting pressure in the coming years to reduce their methane emissions in the fight to halt climate change.

Methane is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide (CO₂) when it comes to warming the planet, and governments will ramp up regulatory efforts to restrict it. To get ahead of this hurdle, agribusinesses and consumer companies should start investigating and investing in methane-reducing technology. Technologies making their way up the pipeline at the moment include alternative feeds, vaccines, and masks.

Livestock agriculture produces massive amounts of climate-busting methane

Methane is a greenhouse gas that is approximately 85 times more effective than CO₂ at trapping heat over a 20-year period. Many countries around the world have recognized methane reduction as one of the most effective strategies to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees within reach. FCG companies and agribusinesses will be particularly important for achieving a significant reduction in methane.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 40% of global methane emissions come from ruminant livestock such as dairy and beef cattle. Cows have four stomach compartments. One of these—the rumen—partially digests and ferments food. In the rumen, microbes called methanogens ferment food through a process called methanogenesis. This is an anaerobic reaction that combines hydrogen and carbon dioxide to produce methane. The gas is expelled into the atmosphere when the cow belches, warming the atmosphere up to 85 times more than CO₂.

Regulation focused on reducing methane emissions has ramped up in recent years

In 2020, the European Union released its methane strategy, announcing that it would be working to improve measurement and reporting of methane emissions as well as reviewing relevant legislation. In May 2024, the EU announced new legislation aiming to curb methane emissions from the energy sector.

In the future, legislation will likely be drafted to restrict agricultural methane emissions. This regulation may be similar to current laws around carbon emission reporting and trading, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive or the EU’s Emissions Trading System. Either way, FCG companies and agribusinesses are likely to be heavily impacted and should start to mitigate their methane emissions now.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Novel technologies could prove key to reducing emissions

There are several exciting methane reduction technologies in the development pipeline, including alternative feeds, vaccines, and masks.

Alternative feeds are non-traditional food sources that replace or supplement livestock food sources like hay or grasses. They reduce gas emissions by altering the microbial processes in the stomachs of ruminant animals, inhibiting the activity of methanogen microorganisms.

One example of methane-inhibiting alternative feed is Bovaer, a feed additive developed by DSM-Firmenich that reduces enteric methane emissions. DSM-Firmenich claims that only a quarter of a teaspoon of Bovaer per cow per day will reduce emissions by up to 30% for dairy cows and 45% for beef cattle. The additive was approved for use in the US in May 2024 and in the UK in January 2024.

The problem with Bovaer and other feed additives like it is that it must be present in every mouthful of livestock food. If this is not the case, it cannot consistently inhibit methanogens in the rumen and prevent methanogenesis.

Vaccines

Vaccines are another potential solution to ruminant livestock’s runaway emissions. Methane vaccines aim to provide a long-term solution by modifying the animal’s biological processes rather than just adding a substance to their diet.

This technology is still in its infancy, with vaccines still being developed and tested. At present, there are no methane vaccines approved for commercial use.

Masks

A third novel approach to reducing emissions in livestock agriculture is masks. UK agritech start-up Zelp is developing a methane-mitigating mask for cows to wear. The mask sits by the cow’s nostrils, meaning it can monitor all exhalation and belches.

When the sensor detects exhaled methane, the mask captures and oxidizes the gas, releasing carbon dioxide and water instead. While CO₂ is still a GHG, its atmospheric warming potential is less than methane’s. Studies have found that Zelp’s mask does not impact cow’s feeding behaviour.

While these technologies are not yet widely used in livestock agriculture, their potential to protect FCG companies from future climate regulation is massive. Investigating and investing quickly will prove a massive advantage in the coming years.