Microsoft has announced an investment of 14.7bn reais ($2.7bn) to bolster Brazil’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure over the next three years.
This largest single investment by the company in Brazil is aimed at accelerating the country’s AI innovation and fostering the development of its AI ecosystem.
The funding will see Microsoft expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across several data centre campuses in the state of São Paulo.
The latest initiative is part of Microsoft’s strategy to drive greater innovation and competitiveness in Brazil.
Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said: “We are committed to supporting Brazil’s AI transformation and ensuring it benefits everyone.
“Our new investments in cloud and AI infrastructure and training in Brazil will help ensure broad access to both the technology and skills needed for Brazil’s people and economy to thrive in this AI era.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition to infrastructure development, Microsoft will also launch the ConectAI programme to train five million people in AI skills over the next three years.
This programme is designed to address the workforce shift driven by AI and ensure an equitable future by offering AI fluency at scale.
Furthermore, Microsoft will continue its collaboration with Brazil’s Ministry of Labor and Employment through the “School of Workers 4.0” programme, which will provide digital skills training to help Brazilians stay abreast of the technologies demanded by the labour market.
The company previously engaged 12.7 million people from January 2021 to August 2024 in digital literacy and productivity and has trained and certified 2.8 million people in digital skills through the Mais Brasil and ConectAI (formerly Conecta+) programmes and partnerships.
Microsoft Brazil general manager Tania Cosentino said: “The announcement demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth in Brazil.
“We are empowering individuals, companies, and society to enhance innovation and democratise the use of AI through skills development, knowledge sharing, and access to cutting-edge technology and digital infrastructure, while also meeting our sustainability goals.”
The latest development comes after Microsoft along with BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Abu Dhabi’s MGX joined forces up to launch the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership.