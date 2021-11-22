US-based company Microsoft’s IT hiring rose 6.3% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.16% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.81% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 0.41% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Microsoft IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Microsoft, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 87.29% in October 2021, and a 3.45% rise over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 7.46% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 4.07%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 3.48% in October 2021, a 31.25% drop from September 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Microsoft

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 58.95% share, which marked a 9.39% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 27.7%, registering a 10.79% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.23% share and an 11.52% drop over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.47% and a month-on-month increase of 34.48%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.64%, registering a 21.21% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 56.48% share in October 2021, a 13.32% growth over September 2021. India featured next with a 16.57% share, up 19.63% over the previous month. China recorded a 7.72% share, a decline of 35.79% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Microsoft IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.13%, up by 3.84% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 29.35% share, a growth of 6.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.14% share, down 20.66% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.