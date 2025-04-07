In February, Mistral AI launched a mobile version of its AI chatbot, Le Chat, available on both iOS and Android. Credit: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com.

French tech startup Mistral AI has signed a €100m ($110m) multi-year partnership with shipping and logistics company CMA CGM to develop tailored AI solutions for the Marseille-based conglomerate’s operations, Reuters reported.

The five-year agreement will explore new AI applications within CMA CGM’s core logistics services and its French media businesses, with a specific focus on enhancing customer service and implementing AI-powered factchecking tools.

The deal will contribute to CMA CGM’s AI-related investment, which is projected to reach €500m over the duration of the partnership.

Founded in 2023, Mistral AI provides alternatives to solutions offered by leading US companies in the sector.

Under the latest partnership, the startup will develop bespoke AI models and agents to support a variety of use cases across CMA CGM’s business units.

In a joint interview, Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral, and Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM, discussed various topics, but Saade chose not to provide specific financial targets for return on investment, the report added.

However, Saadé highlighted that: “the implementation of initiatives should not exceed six to 12 months” and pointed out that these measures would greatly shorten response times for customer advisers dealing with one million emails each week, including questions about vessel routing.

Mistral AI, which counts CMA CGM among its investors, anticipates a tenfold increase in sales between December 2024 and December 2025, according to its co-founder and CEO Arthur Mensch.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between the European Union and the US over AI regulation.

Saadé referenced the geopolitical backdrop, saying, “in this period of uncertainty, I think it’s a good thing for two French groups to announce this partnership.”

In February 2025, the company launched a mobile version of its AI chatbot, Le Chat, available on both iOS and Android.

In January, reports surfaced that Mistral was preparing for an initial public offering and seeking growth opportunities across the Asia-Pacific and European regions.