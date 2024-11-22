Mitel just announced Mitel CX, a new customer experience (CX)/contact centre platform.

Enablement and training for channel partners will kick off in Q1 2025, with general availability expected late in the quarter. Mitel CX marks a meaningful leap forward for Mitel in the contact centre space and serves as the latest signal of the market momentum the company has steadily generated since it acquired Unify in October 2023.

With Mitel CX, Mitel is supporting customers who desire a hybrid cloud environment. Mitel CX is a CCaaS platform that customers can use to augment their on-premises contact centre investments. If on-premises customers wish to migrate to the cloud they can do so at their own pace. In the past, Mitel enlisted CCaaS partners such as Five9 and Nice to support these customers. Now, in a positive change in direction, Mitel can fully support them.

Improving agent performance

Mitel CX is omnichannel, enabling voice, video, chat, and social. Artificial intelligence (AI) resides at the centre of multiple features such as bots which automate repetitive inquiries thus reserving time for agents to tackle complex issues; real-time suggested responses and coaching tips that enhance agents’ ability to achieve first contact resolution; and analytics of interactions that help improve agent performance.

Mitel CX offers other notable features. Organisations can tailor Mitel CX to their needs through pre-built integrations with business apps as well as APIs. In addition, Mitel CX can help contact centre agents resolve customer issues by connecting them with back-office knowledge workers via interoperability with the company’s unified communications solutions.

Mitel CX has competition

Forging a connection between CX and UC capabilities is a central cause that Mitel competitors such as 8×8 and RingCentral have embraced. Moreover, competitors are prioritising the build out of their contact centre portfolios in general and laying AI as the foundation. In that sense, with Mitel CX, Mitel can now more fully compete with its brethren battling it out in the contact centre space.

Mitel has improved its competitive standing as well due to the ripple effects of the Unify acquisition. That acquisition more than doubled Mitel’s customer base to over 75 million, broadened its geographic footprint to north of 100 countries, and married its strength serving mid-market customers with Unify’s expertise in the large enterprise space.

More recently, Mitel unveiled a revamped product and services portfolio combining legacy Mitel and Unify offerings. Interestingly, Mitel CX was born from contact centre assets previously owned by Unify. Mitel is a markedly different company than it was just over one year ago and continues to journey down a very promising path.