With an ageing population, more people than ever are relying on carers, be it professionals or members of their family. With more than 34 million people in the US serving as unpaid caregivers to an adult over the age of 50, some are looking to technology to help users to live independently and safely in their own homes.

Aside from simply assisting with everyday life, smart speakers such as the Amazon Alexa and Google Home are one way that technology is being used to assist in caring for patients or the elderly.

MobileHelp along with LifePod are offering one such solution, debuting an AI-driven, voice-enhanced caregiving solution at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), starting this week.

The new solution leverages popular smart home speakers to enable users to use their voice to contact family members or emergency services using a pendant or wrist button. By using technology already present in many homes, voice recognition technology makes it easier for patients to communicate in the event of an emergency such as a fall when reaching the telephone to call for help is not possible.

MobileHelp provides emergency support

The technology is designed to make it easier for users to ask for help in an emergency situation. When a user presses their emergency button the LifePod service will ask the user if they need help. If they answer yes or if the user cannot respond, they will be connected to a MobileHelp emergency response centre.

As well as this, carers can set up a personalised voice dialogue for patients, making it easier to check up on them remotely, or set up reminders for patients to carry out certain actions such as taking medication, all delivered by a friendly voice.

Stuart Patterson, CEO of LifePod believes that the technology makes it easier for carers to monitor patients remotely:

“We are excited to bring the first-ever, proactive-voice, virtual caregiver to market to address the needs of aging adults aging-in-place and other patients and their caregivers, whether they be remote family members or healthcare professionals. Millions of paid and unpaid caregivers are in desperate need of this type of easy-to-use yet powerful service to help them monitor and care for their clients and loved ones when they can’t be there in person.”

According to Mobilehelp, the first version of the service will be available in the second quarter of 2019.