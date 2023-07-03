Starlink aims to close the rural broadband gap by brining connectivity to remote areas of the world. Credit: Wirestock Creators.

Telstra, Australia’s largest mobile network, has announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink to deliver low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to Australia’s more remote locations.

The agreement will provide internet connectivity to businesses as well as individuals, providing a higher bandwidth option for those in areas with no fixed and mobile connectivity.

Telstra says it will offer the service towards the end of 2023, when they will share their “unique pricing and plan details, as well as how basic voice calls will work with our modem which will be offered with the service.”

The deployment of Starlink’s satellites is expected to improve on Telstra’s current service, offering rural parts of Australia access to the country’s National Broadband Network, the company’s mobile network and older copper and radio networks.

“One of the benefits of LEO satellites are that they are much closer than geostationary satellites to Earth with multiple satellites that are a part of a ‘constellation’, allowing them to send and receive signals much faster,” Telstra said in a statement.

The LEO satellites proximity to the earth also reduces latency, making it ideal for voice and video calling services, which require low latency.

Starlink is operated by Musk’s spacecraft manufacturing company, SpaceX, which designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

Starlink has already provided many remote locations around the world with high-speed connectivity, including Indonesia.

Since 2018, SpaceX has launched around 4,000 satellites, providing high-speed internet to over one million locations around the world.

SpaceX announced that it is developing a new network to provide faster speeds to more users and has been authorised to launch an additional spacecraft to allow for more bandwidth.