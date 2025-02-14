At the pre-MWC 2025 event in London, Ericsson opened the session by discussing the foundational aspects of digitisation: mobile, cloud, and AI.

The mobile component is supported by mobile telephony, mobile broadband, and advanced connectivity. These three is where Ericsson sees 5G scaling and expanding to new sectors, as returns on investments remain an issue.

The primary focus is on scaling existing use cases within traditional mobile networks, such as mobile broadband access via phones, laptops, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). This also includes new use cases such as AI applications, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) apps, connected vehicles, and various IoT use cases.

Expanding new networks to new customers comes next – differentiated connectivity. This includes the growth of Virtual Private Enterprise Networks, Wireless WAN, and Enterprise Private Networks for offices and distributed enterprises, with a particular emphasis on verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. Ericsson also sees Mission Critical Networks being used in sectors such as oil and gas, public safety, and defense, with satellite technology seen as a complement to 5G.

Ericsson shared some impressive numbers to illustrate these use cases. Virtual private network deployments in China almost quadrupled from 14,000 in 2022 to 55,000 in 2024. Additionally, private network customer references outside China increased from 1,100 in 2022 to 1,500 by the third quarter of 2024. During the same period, the global FWA market gained more than 50 million subscriptions and is expected to grow from 159 million in 2024 to more than 350 million by 2030.

Ericsson forecasts expansion

Ericsson forecasts that the global addressable market for mission-critical networks will expand from $1.2bn in 2024 to nearly $5bn by 2029. Overall, Ericsson sees global mobile 5G subscriptions expanding to more than 6.3 billion by 2030, indicating a promising outlook. This is in line with GlobalData’s expectations.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A similar narrative was presented regarding enabling devices. In the consumer sector, 5G devices are now well-established, but there is significant potential for growth in the Enterprise and IoT segments. On the consumer side, 5G is expected to reach more low-end smartphones and expand into cars and wearables with the introduction of reduced capability (RedCap) technology, designed for applications that don’t need the full performance of standard 5G. The shipment of 5G-enabled cars is anticipated to increase dramatically, rising from four million in 2024 to 46 million by 2028, according to Ericsson.

eSIM technology to simplify 5G adoption

On the enterprise front, eSIM technology (embedded SIM technology that allows users to activate a mobile plan without a physical SIM card) is expected to simplify 5G adoption through remote management, complementing the growth of FWA, laptops, and routers. Furthermore, Ericsson expects 5G IoT shipments to soar from 19 million in 2024 to 153 million by 2028, driven by new and disruptive use cases like broadcasting, as well as the availability of more affordable modules and routers with RedCap.

As the mobile industry moves past the phases of expanding voice and data services, Ericsson observes a growing momentum for enhancing and diversifying 5G connectivity. This includes scaling new use cases, penetrating new sectors, adapting to dynamic business models, and delivering new capabilities that go beyond mere connectivity. Nonetheless, Ericsson indicated that unlocking these opportunities requires differentiated, programmable networks.