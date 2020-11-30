Nigeria’s new National Broadband Plan (NBP) is designed to deliver minimum download speeds across Nigeria of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective 4G coverage available to at least 90% of the population by 2025.

The Nigerian government plans to secure investments of US$3.5-US$5.0 billion between 2020 and 2025 to achieve its goals efficiently and within the timeline. The government is working in partnership with six private infrastructure companies to invest in the rollout of broadband coverage under a public-private partnership.

The NBP initiative will involve the deployment of 80,000km of non-overlapping fiber network, increasing the total length of the nationwide network to 120,000km by 2025.

The enhanced 4G coverage will drive both mobile and fixed broadband uptake in the country via fixed wireless access, fiber and mobile 4G.

On the fixed side, fixed wireless access (FWA) remains the primary technology for broadband services in Nigeria in 2020, with its share of total fixed broadband lines reaching 66.9% by 2025.

Fiber subscriptions will also increase at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2020 and 2025 led by the intense fiber network deployments on the back of the NBP.