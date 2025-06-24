Neuralink is an American neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk and a team of scientists and engineers in 2016.

Neuralink remained relatively quiet until it was first publicly revealed in March 2017. Since then, its work has drawn both excitement and scrutiny from the scientific community and the public. By 2024, the company had developed implantable brain-computer interfaces, commonly known as brain implants.

Neuralink is essentially an implant known as the N1 Implant, often referred to as the Link. It is a coin-sized brain chip which is surgically embedded beneath the skull, where it receives information from neural threads that fan out into different sections of a subject’s brain in control of motor skills. These neural threads contain a sensor capable of recording and emitting electrical currents. According to Neuralink’s website, the wires are so fine that they can’t be inserted by the human hand. Neuralink has a built-in neurosurgical robot, which is one of its system components.

Elon Musk has compared the Link to “a Fitbit in your skull,” with sensors similar to those in a smartwatch but designed to interact directly with the brain. In theory, the technology could help people improve their focus, memory, and attention by allowing them to train their brains using real-time biofeedback.

Neuralink medical applications and FDA approval

In May 2023, Neuralink received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human clinical trials. The company began recruiting participants in September of that year. In May 2025, the FDA granted Neuralink a Breakthrough Device Designation—a program that aims to speed up the review and development of technologies that address serious conditions.

For Neuralink, the FDA’s Designation relates to the company’s claims that it will be able to restore communication for individuals with severe speech impairments, including those affected by conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), stroke, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological conditions. One of the primary goals of Neuralink is to address neurological disorders such as paralysis, epilepsy, and other brain-related conditions. If successful, this could significantly improve the quality of life for many individuals.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Ethical concerns

While the development of the brain-computer interface technology pursued by Neuralink appears promising, it raises a variety of ethical and social implications. Neuralink can potentially access thoughts, memories, and emotions, which are deeply personal. The collection and storage of such data raise significant privacy concerns. As with any technology that collects personal data, there is a risk of hacking or unauthorized access. A breach could expose sensitive information, leading to misuse or exploitation. The potential for BCIs to be used in surveillance or monitoring raises ethical questions about consent and autonomy. If employers or governments can access neural data, it could lead to invasive practices.

Accessibility and regulation

The cost of this kind of technology may also become a barrier. While Neuralink has not officially released any pricing information, Nasdaq estimates suggest that the chip alone could cost around $10,500. When factoring in surgery, monitoring, and other associated costs, the total could rise to $40,000 to $50,000.

This raises accessibility concerns. If only wealthier individuals can afford these devices, society could see a widening divide in health care and education. Differences in access between countries could also deepen global inequalities. While high-income nations may be quick to adapt BCI technologies, low and middle-income countries could be left behind, leading to disparities in who benefits from advancements in neuroscience and technology.

Also, the rapid pace of BCI development may outstrip existing laws and regulations. Policymakers will need to create frameworks that address safety, efficacy, and ethical considerations. Questions about liability in cases of malfunction or misuse of BCI technology will need to be addressed. Who is responsible if a BCI causes harm or is used for malicious purposes?

Neuralink’s work is a mirror into a future where humans may be able to interact with machines using only their thoughts. While the technology could transform lives, especially for those with neurological disorders, it also forces society to grapple with difficult questions about ethics, equality, and personal autonomy.