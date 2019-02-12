Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Oracle, Cisco and Twitter CEOs talk tech

Goldman Sachs’ annual Technology and Internet Conference will get underway today, with a star-studded line-up including tech CEOs Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Chuck Robbins of Cisco and Mark Hurd of Oracle, as well as the head of the SoftBank Vision Fund, Rajeev Misra.

The event’s schedule has not been released, but it will contain talks and sessions with representatives of many of the world’s biggest technology and internet companies covering a range of industries. Sessions will focus on a range of topics, from the evolution of the audio streaming industry to the breakup of eBay and PayPal.

The event will take place at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California, over the next three days.

Thought leaders attend IBM Think

Those that aren’t in attendance at the Technology and Internet Conference probably won’t be too far away, with IBM also holding its annual technology conference, Think, in San Francisco this week.

The popular tech event, which provides professions with hands-on experience with the latest technology and access to a community of technology leaders, will today welcome an array of experts to the stage to discuss a range of topics such as the future of human resources, using technology to augment human performance, quantum computing and sending man to Mars.

Think will get underway today at 6:30am (2:30pm London time), with attendees encouraged to take part in a morning run or walk. Today’s final session, a screening of the documentary Code and Response, will end at 9pm (5am London time).

Committee considers addictive nature of immersive technology

The United Kingdom’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee will today explore the development of immersive technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, and whether the addictive nature of immersive technologies pose any danger to their users. The inquiry will focus particularly on those that use immersive technologies for gaming and social media purposes.

Damian Collins, Chair of the DCMS Committee said: “During our recent inquiries, the committee has heard repeated concerns about the impact to society of the increasing amounts of time that people spend immersed in other worlds, and the potential addictive nature of social media and gaming.”

The committee will today hear evidence from Sarah Jones, Head of the School of Media at Birmingham City University, Andrew Pryzbylski, Director of Research at the Oxford Internet Institute and Michael Veale, Researcher at University College London.

The session will take place at Westminster, London, starting at 10:30am London time.

Monday’s Highlights