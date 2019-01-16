Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

WEF warns of global risks faced in 2019

Ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, the event’s organiser will today release its annual Global Risks Report, which offers insight into the challenges faced over the next 12 months.

Last year’s report warned that cyberattacks and data theft were two of the biggest risks likely faced in 2018. Numerous businesses were plagued by these issues throughout the year, which resulted in the theft of vast amounts of private data from companies like Marriott, British Airways, Quora and TicketMaster.

This year’s global risks will be revealed at a press conference in London, United Kingdom, which is set to begin at 9am London time.

The World Economic Forum brings together leaders in the fields of business, politics, economics and journalism to discuss proactive ways to deal with the world’s biggest issues.

Goldman Sachs reports quarterly earnings

Goldman Sachs will today release its fourth quarter 2018 results, providing insight into the American investment bank’s performance as a result of the beating that US stocks have taken in recent months.

US tech giants have been particularly badly hit by the downturn. Apple, since becoming the world’s first $1trn company in August 2018, has seen its stock price fall by more than 27% since. The likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook have also experienced declines.

Investment bank Citigroup kicked off this week’s earning reports by confirming that the poorly performing global markets had hit its revenue, reporting that revenue had fallen short of analyst estimates by $400m.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report earnings per share of $3.69, down from $5.58 year-over-year, with total revenue of $7.6bn, down 2.6%.

NICE offers technology solution to organ shortage

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) will today describe perfusion machines as an “exciting development” as the UK attempts to increase the number of organ transplants completed each year.

The technology will allow an increase in the number of livers successfully transplanted by reducing the rate of tissue deterioration following the organ’s removal, which, according to NICE, will reduce waiting lists and save more lives.

Organ donations reached a record high last year. Yet, demand for transplants also increased.

A number of technological solutions, such as 3D printed organs, have previously been considered as a possible solution. Biotech company BIOLIFE4D is aiming to print a working human heart by the end of the year.