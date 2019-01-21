Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Department of Health debates future of NHS

The United Kingdom’s Department of Health will today debate the future of health following the government’s announcement that the NHS will receive an extra £20bn annually to continue to deliver the highest level of healthcare.

Sally Davies, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, has said that “only with better prevention can our NHS be sustainable in the long term”, as the service continues to struggle with increasing demand.

Last week the National Audit Office, a government spending watchdog, warned that the NHS is currently financial unsustainable. Today’s event, hosted by the Reform think tank, will look at ways to tackle the problem.

Reform recently suggested that blockchain technology could provide some help. Use of the distributed ledger technology could make it easier to store and access medical history, leading to better decisions that solve patients’ medical troubles faster and more efficiently.

Committee scrutinises work of National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill will give evidence today to the UK’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, which is currently looking into the government’s strategy towards cybersecurity.

Ciaran Martin, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre has warned that a major cyberattack on the UK is a matter of when, not if. However, the committee has acknowledged that cybersecurity is “still not properly understood or managed, even as threat continues to diversify and increase” in a number of sectors.

Today’s session will look into Sedwill’s work as National Security Adviser, providing opportunity to discuss the National Security Strategy and Strategic Defence and Security Review.

The evidence session will be held in Westminster, starting at 4:15pm London time.

European Motor Show opens to the public

With the North American International Motor Show in full swing, Europe will get its own taste of the latest concepts and technologies that the automotive industry is working on.

Over 300 exhibitors will be on hand, including some of the world’s biggest car brands like BMW, Aston Martin, Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai.

The trade show officially opened on Saturday. However, the exhibition was only accessible by media and trade professionals. It will officially open to the public today from 10:30am (9:30am London time).

The European Motor Show is taking place over the next week at the Brussels Expo.