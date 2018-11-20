Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

Taking a break from trade wars, the Jamal Khashoggi case and the fallout from the midterms, President of the United States Donald Trump will pardon a turkey today.

The strange tradition, which has its origins in the 1870s, sees a number of birds each year spared death ahead of the United States’ Thanksgiving celebrations.

According to the National Turkey Federation, the birds are chosen “not just for (their) good looks, but poise and manners”. These fortunate birds are put up in a fancy hotel prior to meeting with the president, before they are shipped off to a farm to live out their days.

This year, US citizens will be allowed to vote on the bird that they want to see pardoned.

The event will take place at the White House, beginning at 6pm London time.

YouTube takes part in music industry committee hearing

Video-sharing website YouTube, and its parent company Google, will today take part into a evidence session held by the United Kingdom’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee.

The select committee session is part of an investigation into economic, social and cultural benefits of live music, and the disruption that practices such as ticket reselling have on the industry.

Witnesses from the search giant taking part include Google Europe public policy manager Theo Bertram, as well as YouTube’s public policy manager Jennifer Bernal and Europe Head of Music Content Partnerships Candice Morrissey.

Since launching in 2006, YouTube has helped to transform the way people listen to music. More than 90 of the 100 most watched videos on the platform are music videos, having generated hundreds of billions of views between them.

The session will take place at the House of Commons, beginning at 10:30am London time.

UN reports on least developed countries

The annual United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) report will be published today, looking at the least developed countries (LDCs) in the world and exploring what can be done to tackle economic stagnation and poverty in those areas.

“Globalisation, including a phenomenal expansion of trade, has helped lift millions out of poverty. But not nearly enough people have benefited. And tremendous challenges remain,” the UNCTD states.

Working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN in 2015, the UNCTD hopes to address development challenges in LCDs, helping them to integrate them into the international trading system, reduce financial debt and promote entrepreneurship.

