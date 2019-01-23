Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Jack Ma makes Davos appearance

Over in Davos, Switzerland, Jack Ma will be taking to the stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF), an annual meeting of leaders in business, politics, economics and media to discuss the world’s most pressing issues.

The executive chairman of ecommerce giant Alibaba will take part in a Meet The Leader session. While little have been revealed on what Ma will be discussing, a look back at his time at Davos last year suggests that it will be one to watch. Last year Ma warned governments not to stand in the way of unstoppable globalisation, of the dangers of AI and big data and of the importance of women in business.

Ma will take to the stage today at 12pm London time and will be followed by talks from the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Vice President of the United States Al Gore, and the inventor of the World Wide Web Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

Gigabit internet to provide strong results for Comcast

Communications leader Comcast Corp. will today publish its results from the fourth quarter of 2018 and full 12 months after ending the year with the $40bn purchase of United Kingdom telecommunications company Sky.

Analysts have predicted that the company will beat initial estimates as a result of strong subscription growth in the high-speed broadband market, having successfully rolled out gigabit internet service to almost all of the customers that it currently serves. In Q3, Comcast saw high-speed internet revenue grow by 9.6% year-over-year to $4.3bn.

The company is expected to post earnings per share of $0.62, up 27%, on revenues of $27.6bn, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Comcast will announce the results via a conference call to be held at 8:30am Eastern time (1:30pm London time).

Bett showcases future of education

Bett, a leading education technology industry show, will bring together close to 1,000 leading and emerging businesses over the next four days to show off their latest innovations and products to some 35,000 attendees.

Exhibiting companies include tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Lenovo and Adobe.

With vacancies in the tech industry currently outweighing student enrolments, the show will provide ideas and solutions to help tackle the industry’s growing talent shortage. Today will see a senior representative of the National Cyber Security Centre discuss “inspiring talented young people into cybersecurity careers”.

Bett gets underway at 10am at London’s ExCeL convention centre, starting at 10am, and will reach its conclusion of Saturday, 26 January.

