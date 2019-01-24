Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Renault prepare to replace Ghosn

The board of French car manufacturer Renault is expected to announce the appointments of a new CEO and chairman today, with Carlos Ghosn reportedly set to resign from both roles.

Ghosn is currently being held in Tokyo, Japan, over charges of financial misconduct. The former CEO of Nissan and chairman of Mitsubishi, both of which are currently part of an alliance with Renault, denies claims that he had been under-reporting his earnings for years.

Reports suggest that current Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard could take over as CEO, with the company’s current COO Thierry Bollore expected to take over as chairman of the board.

Intel announces quarterly earnings

Intel will today announce its earnings from the fourth quarter of 2018 as the chip manufacturer continues its search for a successor to former CEO Brian Krzanich, who departed the company more than six months ago.

Despite achieving above expected earnings per share (EPS) in the first three quarters of 2018, the lack of permanent leadership remains a concern for shareholders, who will be expecting an update alongside the financial results.

Analysts have predicted EPS of $1.22, up from the $1.09 anticipated at the start of the quarter, on revenues of $19.02bn.

Intel will announce its Q4 results via a live website, starting at 10pm London time.

Doomsday Clock ticks over

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will provide an update today on the Doomsday Clock, which annually predicts how close humanity is to suffering a man-made global catastrophe.

Last year President of the United States Donald Trump saw humanity edge closer to death, with experts pushing the clock 30 seconds closer to midnight.

The clock currently sits at two minutes to midnight, but that time could get shorter today, with issues such as increasing cyber threats and climate change becoming increasingly problematic.

A press conference to announce the latest Doomsday Clock time will take place at 3pm London time in Washington DC, United States.

