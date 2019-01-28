Luke covers tech, business, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Happy Data Privacy Day

Today is Data Privacy Day, a day designed to highlight the importance of protecting personal data, following a year of large-scale data breaches.

The details of more than 770 million people were recently shared online in a dump discovered by data breach database Have I Been Pwned. That followed breaches of businesses such as Marriott, Facebook, TicketMaster and British Airways over the past year.

Organisers the Council of Europe, Europe’s leading human rights, democracy and law organisation, hope to promote the risks of oversharing, with governments, data protection bodies and others set to carry out activities around the world.

UK city economies analysed ahead of Brexit

Non-profit organisation Centre for Cities will today release its annual analysis of the economies in 63 of the UK’s biggest urban areas, which includes a range of economic indicators such as population growth, employment rates and business growth.

Abi Brown, Deputy Leader of Stoke-on-Trent, Nick Forbes, Leader of Newcastle City Council and Tony Travers, Director of LSE London, will take part in a panel event to discuss the findings and how the government can support urban economic growth with Brexit approaching.

Technology will be another talking point, given how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation are revolutionising industry. Last year’s Cities Outlook report warned that “automation and other technological changes are among the biggest economic issues of our age”.

The Centre for Cities panel will take place in London, starting at 12:30pm.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs return to Vegas

Many have just returned home from the Consumer Electronic Show, but representatives from some of the world’s leading brands will return to Las Vegas, Nevada, today to share their latest innovations at Perform, a technology innovation hosted by software intelligence company Dynatrace.

Today will see a number of Dynatrace executives take to the stage to deliver talks on software intelligence and how it can help businesses to better their digital systems. There will also be speakers present from the likes of Bell, Walmart, redhat, Experian and Royal Caribbean. However, a keynote from famed physicist Brian Cox on Tuesday will undoubtedly be the conference highlight.

The three day conference will be attended by more than 1,700 professionals, who will have opportunities to learn, be inspired and network throughout the event.

Perform Las Vegas is taking place at The Cosmopolitan hotel over the next three days.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email