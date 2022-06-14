Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 4.6% in May 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 4.6% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.3% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.89% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.71% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.13% in May 2022, and a 2.49% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 12.11% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 4.24%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.72% in May 2022, a 2.7% drop from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 51.02% share, which marked a 15.25% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 41.69%, registering a 21.1% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 6.22% share and a 14.71% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.07% and a month-on-month increase of 100%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 38.8% share in May 2022, a 14.92% growth over April 2022. India featured next with a 38.37% share, down 25.1% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 7.5% share, an increase of 9.38% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.09%, down by 7.01% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.33% share, a growth of 4.36% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.07% share, down 39.68% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.5%, recording a month-on-month increase of 27.27%.