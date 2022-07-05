Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring activity declines 6.1% in June 2022

Japan-based company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s IT hiring declined 6.1% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.99% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.44% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.8% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 54.94% in June 2022, and a 0.25% drop over May 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 17.98% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 3.47%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 17.05% in June 2022, a 26.8% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 58.92% share, which marked a 5.9% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 30.04%, registering a 7.54% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.26% share and a 3.74% rise over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.6% and a month-on-month decline of 7.14%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.18%, registering a 300% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 56.15% share in June 2022, a 5.01% growth over May 2022. US featured next with a 21.72% share, down 5.62% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 7.35% share, an increase of 18.66% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Nippon Telegraph and Telephone IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.36%, up by 19.94% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.26% share, a decline of 1.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 17.01% share, down 31.6% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.37%, recording a month-on-month decline of 42.86%.