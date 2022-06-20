North America’s technology industry saw a drop of 32.63% in cross border deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors’ $11bn private equity deal with Switch, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 159 technology industry cross border deals worth $14.6bn were announced for the region in May 2022, against the 12-month average of 236 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in May 2022 with 116 transactions, representing a 73% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 35 deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 22.01% and 5.03% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s technology industry with $11.01bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $2.96bn and $637.4m, respectively.

North America technology industry cross border deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for 81.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $11.97bn, against the overall value of $14.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) DigitalBridge Group and IFM Investors $11bn private equity deal with Switch

2) The $300m acquisition of Crystal Dynamics,Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal by Embracer Group

3) Andreessen Horowitz,Dragoneer Investment Group,DST Global,Franklin Templeton Investments,G Squared and Mubadala Investment $300m venture financing deal with SpotOn

4) The $200m acquisition of 200 OK by Paddle.com Market

5) GIC $170m venture financing deal with Chainalysis

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

