GPU maker NVIDIA has released the Jetson AGX Xavier module, bringing powerful computing to AI machines such as manufacturing robots, autonomous cars and handheld DNA sequencers.

The module packs the performance of a workstation server and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

With many – including NVIDIA’s CEO – declaring Moore’s Law dead, GPUs have become the primary choice for powering advanced AI machines.

That’s partly because GPUs are good at fetching large amounts of memory at once, while a CPU is good at fetching small amounts of memory quickly.

The Jetson AGX Xavier will deliver up to 32 TeraOps of accelerated computing while consuming just 10 watts of power, similar levels to a clock radio.

The module will come with NVIDIA’s AI platform, allowing developers to quickly train neural networks to meet their AI needs.

That includes sensors applications for autonomous vehicles and streaming analytics for IoT devices and smart cities.

Many car makers developing autonomous vehicles, such as Volvo and Tesla, leverage NVIDA GPUs.

Industry reaction to Jetson AGX Xavier

UK medical technology startup Oxford Nanopore has already been using the Jetson AGX Xavier to sequence DNA more quickly.

“We’re using Jetson AGX Xavier for our MinIT hand-held AI supercomputer, which is used to perform real-time analyses with the MinION, a powerful handheld DNA sequencer,” said Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore.

“MinIT can be nearly 10 times more powerful than standard laptops and brings portable, real-time sequencing to more people in more locations.”

DENSO, a global auto parts maker based in Japan, is using the Jetson AGX Xavier module to improve its manufacturing efficiency.

“DENSO can leverage its long history in auto parts manufacturing to bring AI to factories, boosting productivity and efficiency while increasing workplace safety,” said Katsuhiko Sugito, executive director of DENSO Corp.

“We believe that Jetson AGX Xavier will be the key platform driving this initiative.”

The AGX Xavier is the latest in NVIDIA’s Jetson family, all with varying performance levels and prices.

