Chipmaker NVIDIA is set to manufacture up to $500bn of AI supercomputers within the US over the next four years.

The initiative is said to mark the first time the company’s AI infrastructure will be fully produced in the US, as it collaborates with global manufacturing partners to establish and operate advanced production facilities.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time.

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency.”

The company, in partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor Technology, and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), has commissioned more than one million square feet of manufacturing space.

The facilities will support the design, production, assembly, and testing of NVIDIA’s latest AI technologies, including the recently launched Blackwell chips.

TSMC has commenced production of NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips at its fabrication plants in Phoenix, Arizona.

Concurrently, supercomputer manufacturing facilities are being developed in Texas, where Foxconn is leading operations in Houston and Wistron in Dallas.

Mass production at these Texas sites is scheduled to begin within the next 12 to 15 months.

In addition to chip fabrication, NVIDIA is also advancing its packaging and testing capabilities.

These processes will be handled by Amkor and SPIL in Arizona, supporting the complex requirements of AI chip and supercomputer manufacturing.

According to the company, the move is expected to generate substantial economic benefits in the US.

The creation of a domestic AI supercomputer supply chain is projected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and enhance the resilience of critical technological infrastructure in the country over the coming decades, the chipmaker added.

The company also plans to deploy its technologies, including NVIDIA Omniverse and the Isaac GR00T robotics platform, to optimise facility design and automate manufacturing processes.

These tools will enable the creation of digital twins of factories and robotics-assisted operations.

The infrastructure produced is intended to support what NVIDIA refers to as “AI factories” — data centres specifically designed for processing artificial intelligence workloads.

Tens of such gigawatt-scale facilities are expected to be constructed in the near future, forming the backbone of a growing AI-driven industry.

In March 2025, reports of Nvidia’s plans to acquire Lepton AI, a company specialising in renting out servers powered by Nvidia’s AI chips surfaced.