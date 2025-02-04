SoftBank will invest $3bn annually to utilise OpenAI’s technology across its group companies. Credit: TY Lim/Shutterstock.

OpenAI has forged a strategic AI partnerships with Japan’s SoftBank Group and South Korea’s Kakao.

The US-based company, known for ChatGPT, will collaborate with SoftBank to develop and market “Cristal intelligence,” an advanced enterprise AI solution.

This initiative aims to integrate systems and data tailored to individual enterprises, enhancing AI capabilities.

SoftBank will invest $3bn annually to utilise OpenAI’s technology across its group companies.

To further expedite the deployment of Cristal intelligence for Japanese enterprises, OpenAI and SoftBank will also establish a joint venture (JV) named “SB OpenAI Japan.”

This 50:50 venture will market Cristal intelligence exclusively to major companies in Japan.

In 2024, OpenAI launched its o1-series AI models, capable of reasoning.

By 2025, these models are expected to evolve into AI agents, designed to independently execute tasks such as generating financial reports and managing customer inquiries.

The JV will serve as a platform for introducing AI agents tailored to Japanese enterprises, potentially setting a precedent for global adoption, SoftBank said.

SoftBank Group Corp. chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said: “We are thrilled to bring Cristal intelligence, Advanced Enterprise AI that is customised specifically for each company, to the market in a big way.

“This initiative will not only transform the way SoftBank Group operates but also revolutionise the way companies work in Japan and around the globe.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: “This partnership with SoftBank will accelerate our vision for bringing transformative AI to some of the world’s most influential companies—starting with Japan.”

SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle are also involved in the Stargate project, supported by the US President Donald Trump, which plans to invest up to $500bn in AI infrastructure in the US.

Meanwhile, Kakao will also integrate ChatGPT into its new AI services.

Kakao, which operates South Korean messaging app KakaoTalk, aims to leverage AI as a growth engine.