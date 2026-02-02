Enterprise operations teams struggling with app modernisation efforts over the past couple of years have been largely neglected by the slew of generative AI (GenAI) technology. Initial investments have instead been showered on enterprise developers in the form of tools and platforms supporting advanced coding/ code

generation and refactoring traditional applications.



“Developer teams and ops teams will be more closely aligned in the coming year in their ability to access innovative GenAI and agentic AI technologies to get their respective jobs done as part of the app development and app deployment process,” says Charlotte Dunlap, research director for GlobalData.

“While developers have been able to accelerate app development significantly by leveraging ChatGPT and subsequent GenAI platforms in recent years, ops teams’ engineering tools and systems have not received the same AI-generated benefits for successfully scaling new applications across distributed environments.”



Operations teams will receive a significant bump in AI-generated workflow productivity tools over the next 12 months, GlobalData predicts. Observability companies such as Chronosphere and systems integrators such as Thoughtworks are demonstrating these newer concepts, supporting the notion of accelerated AI adoption, agile software development, continuous delivery, and app modernisation, including streamlining legacy system modernisation. Thoughtworks supports improved operational provisioning using AI agents through the Thoughtworks ‘AI/works’ platform.



Also, within the DevOps realm, GlobalData predicts that disruptors in the form of app development tools start-ups will have an increased impact over the next year on the overall observability space by offering companies alternative solutions.

“Several application development start-ups have formed in recent years, driven by the need for simplified tools to help streamline the complexities of application platforms provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and others,” Dunlap says.

“Many of these innovative tools began as OSS projects working closely with the hyperscalers, which are happy to leverage the availability of simplified toolkits supporting their mega platform services portfolios.”



Naturally, as the tools evolve, they will begin to include increased observability functionality. Features enhancing developer toolkits include visibility into how/where data is moving between different distributed environments, and visibility into potential software bugs. At this level, such tools will be leveraged by not only developers but also software engineers / architects, and operations team members.