The new R&D centre will hire 1,000 IT professionals from Morocco. Credit: sdx15/Shutterstock.

US tech giant Oracle has launched a new research and development (R&D) centre in Casablanca, Morocco, to advance its cloud and AI technologies.

The facility aligns with the company’s agreement with the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition to enhance R&D capabilities in the country.

It was inaugurated by Morocco’s Government head, Aziz Akhannouch, and Digital Transition and Administration Reform Minister, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni.

The facility, equipped with advanced tools, leverages Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, AI, and machine learning (ML) to create solutions for modern businesses and society, the company said.

It spans seven floors, featuring an auditorium, restaurant, two gyms, meeting spaces, and prayer rooms.

In a statement, Seghrouchni said: “Establishing the Oracle R&D centre in Morocco reinforces that Morocco is a key player in digital innovation.

“It can compete with global powers thanks to its local talents, skilled youth, and a rapidly maturing ecosystem. Morocco asserts its technological leadership in support of its own development and that of the continent.”

The centre, one of ten global Oracle R&D hubs, will employ 1,000 Moroccan IT professionals.

Oracle added that it is engaging with top Moroccan institutions to recruit engineering graduates as interns, with 94% of eligible interns last year securing full-time R&D roles.

Oracle executive vice president Craig Stephen said: “Establishing a new Oracle R&D centre in Morocco reflects our commitment to innovation and inclusion—leveraging the country’s growing tech talent and strategic location to build cutting-edge solutions for Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.”

Beyond R&D, Oracle plans to establish two public cloud regions in Casablanca and Settat.

These regions will provide enterprise cloud services to African organisations, enabling migration of critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

The cloud regions will support modernisation of applications and innovation in AI, data, and analytics for enterprises, startups, universities, and investors across the region.

In March 2025, Oracle committed to a $5bn investment over the next five years to enhance its AI-driven cloud services in the UK.

This initiative aims to strengthen Oracle Cloud infrastructure in the UK and support the government’s efforts to promote AI innovation and adoption across multiple sectors.