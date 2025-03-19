Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Oracle executive vice-president and general manager (Japan & Asia Pacific), Garrett Ilg, DSTA chief executive Ng Chad-Son, and Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary (Defence Development), Melvyn Ong at the signing ceremony. Credit: Oracle.

Oracle has partnered with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to provide “air-gapped”, secure sovereign cloud computing, data management, and AI services.

The collaboration will aid Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to gain access Oracle Cloud Isolated Region, an offering completely disconnected from the internet.

The implementation of the offering will support the SAF’s command, control, communications, and computer functions and enhance its digital capabilities with improved scalability and performance, the company said.

DSTA chief executive Ng Chad-Son said: “The demand for secure and scalable cloud solutions is growing. It is more than just data storage and computing—it will be the foundation for a lot of innovation.

“Through this pilot collaboration with Oracle, we will harness advanced cloud and AI technologies to digitalise and transform our operations.”

Under the agreement, the Digital and Intelligence Service can utilise Oracle’s “air-gapped” cloud services to support the development and deployment of AI for SAF missions.

Oracle Global Defense chief technology officer Rand Waldron said: “Our air-gapped, isolated cloud regions bring the capabilities of our public cloud and defence ecosystem to the world’s most secure networks.”

Oracle Cloud Isolated Region, completely disconnected from the internet, provides MINDEF and SAF with a scalable, secure, and resilient environment to enhance insights and enable faster decision-making.

Oracle offers AI and more than 150 cloud services across various environments, including “air-gapped” infrastructure on classified networks.

Earlier in March 2025, Oracle launched its AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, aimed at fostering AI adoption across Southeast Asia.