4G will remain the leading mobile technology through 2028 in Cameroon.
The development of this technology generation is supported by strategies focused on both B2C and B2B segments. In Cameroon, more than 90% of telecom service subscriptions are shared by two telcos – Orange and MTN.
The MNOs have been engaging in aggressive 4G strategies, offering a contrasting overview of 4G opportunities.
On one hand, Orange Cameroon focuses on 4G network expansion and upgrade. In February 2023, Orange announced plans to invest $241m through to 2028 in Cameroon, to expand, upgrade and secure its network infrastructure.
Accordingly, Orange Cameroon has been focusing on 4G customer centricity via loyalty programs and data-centric plans.
On the other hand, MTN Cameroon, synchronically with its strategy, is leveraging its 4G network to drive adoption of B2B ICT services such as M2M/IoT or APIs in a bid to diversify its revenue mix. To support its strategy, in August 2023, MTN Group, as part of its network expansion plans, announced plans to invest approximately $225m, through to 2026, in Cameroon.
In addition, MTN Cameroon offers an API platform called Chenosis. It offers wide range solutions to companies ranging from easing e-commerce, electronic signature tools, to mobile money.
