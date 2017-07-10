People in the UK are spending less on mobile apps this year than in 2016.
The average spend per month was £1.42 in the second quarter of 2017, down from £1.63 year-on-year, according to a recent GlobalData survey.
Meanwhile, the percentage of consumers actually buying apps has also fallen, with 35 percent of people surveyed said that they bought an app at least once a month, down from 49 percent last year.
The percentage of young adults (aged 18-34) buying apps, although higher than the UK average, fell from 60 percent to 43 percent year-on-year.
With an app spend of £2.00 per month, the 25-34 age group splashed the cash the most compared to other age demographics.