People in the UK are spending less on mobile apps this year than in 2016.

The average spend per month was £1.42 in the second quarter of 2017, down from £1.63 year-on-year, according to a recent GlobalData survey.

Meanwhile, the percentage of consumers actually buying apps has also fallen, with 35 percent of people surveyed said that they bought an app at least once a month, down from 49 percent last year.

The percentage of young adults (aged 18-34) buying apps, although higher than the UK average, fell from 60 percent to 43 percent year-on-year.

With an app spend of £2.00 per month, the 25-34 age group splashed the cash the most compared to other age demographics.

