GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

People in the UK are spending less on mobile apps this year than in 2016.

The average spend per month was £1.42 in the second quarter of 2017, down from £1.63 year-on-year, according to a recent GlobalData survey.

Meanwhile, the percentage of consumers actually buying apps has also fallen, with 35 percent of people surveyed said that they bought an app at least once a month, down from 49 percent last year.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart. <iframe src="https://www.verdict.co.uk/chart-embed-page/?id=18750" style="width: 513px;height: 400px;border: none;"></iframe>

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on GlobalData

The percentage of young adults (aged 18-34) buying apps, although higher than the UK average, fell from 60 percent to 43 percent year-on-year.

With an app spend of £2.00 per month, the 25-34 age group splashed the cash the most compared to other age demographics.