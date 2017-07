GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

People in the UK are spending less on mobile apps this year than in 2016.

The average spend per month was £1.42 in the second quarter of 2017, down from £1.63 year-on-year, according to a recent GlobalData survey.

Meanwhile, the percentage of consumers actually buying apps has also fallen, with 35 percent of people surveyed said that they bought an app at least once a month, down from 49 percent last year.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

Share this chart Tweet

View similar charts View this report and others on GlobalData

The percentage of young adults (aged 18-34) buying apps, although higher than the UK average, fell from 60 percent to 43 percent year-on-year.

With an app spend of £2.00 per month, the 25-34 age group splashed the cash the most compared to other age demographics.