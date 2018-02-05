Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

The Philadelphia Eagles could see its value climb to $3.14bn following the club’s shock Super Bowl LII [52] victory over favourites the New England Patriots.

The Eagles are currently valued at $2.65bn according to Forbes’ annual NFL Valuations list. However, they can expect growth of 18.6 percent this season.

This is going by the increases that the last five Super Bowl winners have experienced in the months that followed their victory.

Aside from the Patriots’ increase of nine percent following their victory at Super Bowl LI [51], the three previous winners had experienced growth of more than 20 percent.

The Denver Broncos saw its value climb by 25 percent in 2016 following their victory over the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 50. The Patriots climbed 23 percent in 2015 and Seattle Seahawks experienced the same amount of growth the previous year.

Baltimore Ravens added 13 percent to its value following Super Bowl XLVII [47]. This was up on six percent the previous season.

The Eagles saw its value climb by six percent between 2016 and 2017.

Why it matters:

On average, Super Bowl winners only see year on year growth increase by 2.2 percent following victory at the Super Bowl. However, this would still equate to an additional $58.3m for the Eagles, should those estimates prove correct.

Sunday’s victory won’t make the Eagles the NFL’s most valuable team overnight. It will take time for a mid-level team like Philadelphia to compete consistently with the league’s bigger sides, but winning the Super Bowl provides that base for a team to build upon.

Generally, the higher value of a team, the more revenue that team generates each year, providing more funds to attract the best places and staff and strengthen further. In other words, success breeds success.

What was said:

Manish Tripathi, a sports marketing professor at Emory University, previously told CNBC:

"Even just winning one [Super Bowl] can really drive your loyalty over time. Winning is certainly a driver of financial success."

Speaking on his side’s Super Bowl victory, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said:

“I have got the best players in the world. I love this group. We have the best fans in the world and now the best team in the world.”

Background:

The Eagles went into Sunday’s game as underdogs. However, Pederson’s side recorded a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tom Brady was hoping to secure a record-breaking sixth Super Bowl title after his heroic late showing last year. The star quarterback helped his side to produce a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

Despite promise of another Brady-inspired turnaround in the final minutes of Super Bowl LII, the Eagles came away with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Nick Foles, brought in to replace Eagles’ injured first-choice quarterback Carson Wentz, was the star of the show.

Foles was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award for his performance. The 29-year-old completed 28 of 43 passes, recording 373 yards gained and three touchdowns.