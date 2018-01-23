Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

For most of the entertainment industry, the early part of any year is spent watching, dissecting, and discussing the finest films of the previous year. Of course, for film fans and creators, now’s the time to celebrate the best of the best.

However, for every incredible work of cinematic genius there’s plenty of stinkers. In 2017, there’s been some truly awful films. From the 16 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Transformer: The Last Knight to Darren Aronofsky’s mother! receiving an ‘F’ from CinemaScore.

And while the movie establishment squabbles over the best films at the Oscars, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, it falls to the Golden Raspberry Awards to call out the cinematic disasters of each year.

What are the Razzies?

The Golden Raspberry Awards, affectionately known as the Razzies, have been awarded since 1981 to the very worst films of any given year.

The Razzies nominees are chosen by paying members of the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation. There is an awards ceremony, always held one day before the Academy Awards ceremony which is modeled on the former, but designed to be as low-end and tacky as possible.

Stars rarely attend the award show to pick up their Razzies, but exceptions have been made. When Halle Berry won ‘Worst Actress’ for her performance in Catwoman she parodied her acceptance speech from when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Monster’s Ball.

Another thing that distinguishes the Razzies from other awards shows is that actors and filmmakers are judged for the entire body of work from the year, not just one specific film. The awards also sometimes parody the titles of films nominated. This year, there’s a particularly delightful parody in Johnny Depp’s nomination for Worst Screen Combo.

Golden Raspberry Awards 2018 nominees:

In 2018, the Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony will be held on 3rd March.

The contender with the most nominations is Transformer: The Last Knight with nine, followed by Fifty Shades Darker with eight, and The Mummy with seven.

There’s some surprises with a Jennifer Lawrence Razzie on the list of nominations. Other noteworthy stars nominated include Emma Watson, Zac Efron, and Johnny Depp.

Full list of nominations

Worst picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst actress

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)

Tyler Perry (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

Worst actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actor

Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actress

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers XVII: Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Worst screen combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie

Worst remake, ripoff or sequel

Baywatch

BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst director

Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Worst screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

