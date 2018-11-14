Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

With Christmas fast approaching, it brings with it the annual task of finding a Secret Santa present.

Be it for a colleague, friend or family member, we’ve brought together a selection of unique and thoughtful gifts for a variety of tastes. Here’s our pick of the best Secret Santa gifts under £5.

Secret Santa gifts under £5

Pollinator Beebom Seedbom

The perfect gift for the green-fingered friend

Transform unloved spaces into beautiful flowers. Each recyclable Seedbom contains wildflower seeds specially selected to attract bees. Simply find a patch of land, shake the Seedbom, soak it in water, throw it and watch it grow.

Price: £3.95

Buy from Notonthehighstreet

Mulled wine spices kit

The perfect gift for the Christmas lover

Nothing says Christmas like the smell of mulled wine. With this kit it is easy to recreate the festive favourite at home, with all the ingredients needed to make your own mulled wine, cider or juice. Just add your beverage of choice. What’s more, all of the spices contained are sourced ethically.

Price: £3.95

Buy from Notonthehighstreet

Baylis and Harding midnight fig and pomegranate five piece set

The perfect gift for the beauty queen

This delicious-smelling beauty set comes in a festive red and gold gift box and includes body wash, hand and body lotion, and shower crème. Perfect for anyone who enjoys being pampered.

Price: £5

Buy from Superdrug

Drumond Park Articulate Mini Game

The perfect gift for the board game fan

This miniature version of the classic quick-thinking board game is great for parties. The idea behind Articulate is simple, — describe as many words as you can to a team mate in 30 seconds — but it is guaranteed to be a hit at any festive social gathering. Its compact size makes it portable too.

Price: £4.99

Buy from John Lewis

Cat mini plant holder

The perfect gift for The cat lover

This white ceramic plant pot with a cute painted cat’s face is perfect for any feline-lover. The small pot is the right size for a cactus or small house plant, making it an ideal desk decoration.

Price: £4.50

Buy from Electric Eccentricity

Build-On Brick Mug

The perfect gift for the big kid

Awaken the big kid inside with this retro Lego-themed mug. The mug is compatible with most bricks, making it possible to build your own creations while staying caffeinated.

Price: £4.94

Buy from Think Geek

A5 Lined Monogram Notebook

The perfect gift for the organisation fiend

Add a personal touch with this stylish monogrammed notebook, ideal for those wanting to stay organised throughout the new year. The notebook comes in a variety of patterns, and letters of the alphabet, and is decorated with an attractive foil-effect design.

Price: £4

Buy from Next

Taylors of Harrogate christmas blend ground coffee

The perfect gift for the coffee lover

With notes of milk chocolate and hazelnuts, this festive treat is ideal for coffee drinkers. What’s more, the coffee used in the Christmas blend is fair trade and organic.

Price: £3.65

Buy from Coffee Suppliers Direct

Wide angle selfie lens

The perfect gift for the gadget expert

Secret Santa gifts under £5 may not provide the budget for the latest piece of tech, but impress any gadget lover (or selfie taker) with this nifty bit of kit. Simply attach the wide angle selfie lens to a smartphone camera to transform standard size images into panoramic pics.

Price: £4.99

Buy from Find Me a Gift

Coconut Wood Utensils

The perfect gift for the foodie

Treat any chef with this hand-carved selection of natural coconut wood kitchen utensils. As well as being hard-wearing and heat-resistant, the utensils are also sustainably sourced and handmade in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Price: £5 each

Buy from Notonthehighstreet

