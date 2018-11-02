Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

From TrumpCoin to Whoppercoin, the cryptocurrency world has its fair share of gimmicks. Now, to celebrate ten years of Bitcoin, social trading platform eToro has launched a cashpoint that dispenses free Bitcoin – but only if you sing for it.

The crypto cashpoint, designed by computer programmers and sound engineers, uses “advanced audio and voice technology” to judge people’s singing based on melody and volume.

A digital progress bar lets users know whether they need to sing more loudly and how much of the song is left.

Successful singers are rewarded with bitcoin vouchers worth between £20 and £250. The paper voucher features a QR code that tells users how to set up a crypto wallet and claim their Bitcoin.

When it first popped up at Finsbury Avenue Square, London, people had to sing “happy birthday” to mark ten years of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s birthday is considered the 31 October 2008, when anonymous developer known only as Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.

Sing for Bitcoin to raise awareness of cryptocurrencies

eToro’s karaoke cashpoint will now tour football clubs across the country, giving fans the chance to win bitcoin vouchers in exchange for belting out football chants.

While there are a small number of Bitcoin ATMs, eToro’s karaoke cashpoint stunt is solely intended to introduce a wider audience to the crypto world.

“Currently, the level of understanding of crypto is one of the barriers to wide-scale user adoption of, and investment in, cryptoassets,” said Iqbal V. Gandham, UK managing director at eToro.

“It’s a barrier that we’ve looked to address at eToro as part of our vision of opening up global markets to everyone.

“Our ATM machine is a fitting and fun celebration of bitcoin’s 10-year anniversary and the currency, and one that we hope will give even more people the opportunity to learn about crypto.”

