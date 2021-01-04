Workplace messaging and collaboration platform Slack is reporting a major outage as many employees return for the first full workday of 2021.

According to Slack’s status page, all of its services are down. This has left users of the popular communication software unable to send and receive messages, conduct calls, share files or login.

Slack first went down at 3:14 PM GMT and remains down at the time of publication.

“Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time,” the company said via its status page.

“Our team is investigating and we’ll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologise for any disruption caused.

At 4:20 PM Slack said in an update that it was continuing to investigate and that “all hands are on deck our end”.

In its next update at 4:52PM it said “there are no changes to report as of yet”.

According to Is The Service Down, which tracks website outages, the Slack outage is worldwide with hotspots in Europe and the US, where most of its customers are based.

A Slack spokesperson told Verdict: “Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue. We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone running as normal. For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com.”

Slack last experienced an outage in October 2020.

The number of Slack users has soared during the coronavirus pandemic, with many businesses relying on it communicate while employees work from home.

In December 2020 enterprise tech giant Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7bn.

Read more: Salesforce’s $27bn acquisition of Slack is a shrewd bet on the future of work